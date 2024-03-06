We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know
G-III Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $29.49, demonstrating a -0.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.65%.
The clothing and accessories maker's stock has climbed by 1.26% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.
The upcoming earnings release of G-III Apparel Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.67, showcasing a 63.41% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $817.35 million, indicating a 4.34% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for G-III Apparel Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, G-III Apparel Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, G-III Apparel Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.85, so one might conclude that G-III Apparel Group is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.