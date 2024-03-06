We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Helix (HLX) Wins Gulf of Mexico Decommissioning Contract
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX - Free Report) , an offshore energy services company, entered into a five-year joint framework agreement with Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO - Free Report) for the latter’s decommissioning requirements in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Per the terms of the agreement, Talos has granted Helix the first right of refusal related to specific annual work scopes for the former’s decommissioning projects.
Helix will provide decommissioning services, for offshore wells and infrastructure, primarily on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Shelf. The agreement also mentions a base pricing structure and processes for determining and scheduling specific projects on the basis of Talos’ requirements. The work is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.
The project has been awarded to Helix Alliance, Helix’s Louisiana-based subsidiary. The scope of work involves normal course abandonment of Talos’ offshore wells, pipelines and platforms, primarily on the GoM shelf. Throughout the campaign, Helix Alliance plans to use derrick barges for structure removals, lift boats for plug and abandonment activities, and dive support vessels for pipeline abandonments. The subsidiary also intends to use multiple offshore supply vessels and several other Helix Alliance assets during the campaign.
Helix Energy Solutions also recently signed a contract extension with Trident Energy for decommissioning work offshore Brazil. The contract has been extended for another 12 months and is a direct continuation of the ongoing contract.
In February 2024, HLX secured a new contract for deepwater well intervention work, offshore Nigeria. The contract involves work for Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Esso) at Erha and Usan fields. The project is scheduled to begin in September 2024. The Q4000, a DP3 riser-based semi-submersible well intervention vessel, will be utilized for this project and is scheduled to be in Nigeria into 2025.
