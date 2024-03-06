Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Berry Petroleum (BRY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Berry Petroleum (BRY - Free Report) reported $300.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.3%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.05 million, representing a surprise of +79.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berry Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Daily Production - Total: 25.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 25.69 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Daily Production - Oil: 24 millions of barrels of oil versus 23.77 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Daily Production - NGLs: 0.6 millions of barrels of oil versus 0.45 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Daily Production - Natural gas: 7.8 millions of cubic feet versus 9.12 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Berry Petroleum have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

