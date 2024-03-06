Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Abercrombie (ANF) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $2.97 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Abercrombie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 765 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 766.
  • Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change: 6% versus 8.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change: 28% compared to the 25.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: 16% versus 17.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Hollister: $697.70 million versus $718.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
  • Net sales- Abercrombie: $755.20 million compared to the $703.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Abercrombie here>>>

Shares of Abercrombie have returned +34.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise