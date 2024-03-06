We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abercrombie (ANF) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $2.97 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Abercrombie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of stores - Total (EOP): 765 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 766.
- Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change: 6% versus 8.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change: 28% compared to the 25.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: 16% versus 17.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net sales- Hollister: $697.70 million versus $718.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
- Net sales- Abercrombie: $755.20 million compared to the $703.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Abercrombie have returned +34.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.