United Natural (UNFI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

United Natural Foods (UNFI - Free Report) reported $7.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.92 billion, representing a surprise of -1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +600.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Natural performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Independent retailers: $1.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.99 billion.
  • Net Sales- Other - Consolidated: $615 million versus $636.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Supernatural: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of United Natural have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

