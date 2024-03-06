Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2024, Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) reported revenue of $668.68 million, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $655.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was +8.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Korn/Ferry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Revenue- Total executive search: $199.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Fee revenue: $668.68 million compared to the $654.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Fee Revenue- Digital: $90.32 million versus $87.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Fee Revenue- Consulting: $166.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $165.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Korn/Ferry here>>>

Shares of Korn/Ferry have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Korn/Ferry International (KFY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise