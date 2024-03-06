Back to top

Agiliti (AGTI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Agiliti (AGTI - Free Report) reported $291.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $291.99 million, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agiliti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Clinical Engineering: $118.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $115.51 million.
  • Revenue- Onsite Managed Services: $61.40 million compared to the $65.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Equipment Solutions: $111.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $110.60 million.
Shares of Agiliti have returned +42.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

