European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $56.33 million, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.98 million, representing a surprise of +4.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how European Wax Center, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales: 1.3% versus 0% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Ending center count: 1,044 versus 1,044 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • New center openings: 18 versus 18 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Marketing fees: $7.63 million compared to the $7.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Royalty fees: $13.51 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Revenue- Product sales: $31.81 million compared to the $30.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $3.38 million compared to the $2.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

