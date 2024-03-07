Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Honest (HNST) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Honest (HNST - Free Report) reported revenue of $90.26 million, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +112.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Honest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Diapers and wipes: $57.35 million compared to the $51.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Household and wellness: $11.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.6%.
  • Revenue- Skin and personal care: $21.36 million versus $21.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Honest here>>>

Shares of Honest have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise