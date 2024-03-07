Back to top

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS - Free Report) reported revenue of $37.61 million, up 21.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.23, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28, the EPS surprise was +17.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OrthoPediatrics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales by category- Trauma and deformity: $27.07 million compared to the $27.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.
  • Product sales by category- Sports medicine/other: $0.88 million versus $0.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Product sales by category- Scoliosis: $9.66 million versus $9.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
Shares of OrthoPediatrics have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

