Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q4 Earnings

Victoria's Secret (VSCO - Free Report) reported $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $2.58 for the same period compares to $2.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion, representing a surprise of -0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Victoria's Secret performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - Stores and Direct: -6% compared to the -2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable Sales - Stores Only: -8% versus -3.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total stores - Company-Operated: 831 versus 838 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total stores - China Joint Venture: 70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Direct: $734 million versus $712.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Victoria's Secret here>>>

Shares of Victoria's Secret have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

