Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BRC Inc. (BRCC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $119.65 million, up 27.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.38 million, representing a surprise of -3.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2000.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BRC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Wholesale: $73.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.95 million.
  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Outpost: $7.05 million versus $7.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Direct to Consumer: $39.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.05 million.
Shares of BRC Inc. have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

