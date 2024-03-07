Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS - Free Report) reported $47.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 31%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -17.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +400.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NeoGames S.A. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • NeoGames' NPI Revenues Interest: $17.16 million compared to the $13.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.
  • Royalties from games contracts: $0.57 million versus $0.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.5% change.
  • NeoGames revenues plus NPI revenues interest: $31.56 million versus $27.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues: $14.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14 million.
  • Royalties from turnkey contracts: $7.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
Shares of NeoGames S.A. have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

