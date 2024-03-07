Back to top

Zscaler (ZS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) reported $525 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.5%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $507.56 million, representing a surprise of +3.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zscaler performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $627.60 million versus $621.61 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations: $3.61 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: 117% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 123.9%.
  • Revenues- Direct Customers: $44.41 million versus $41.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Channel Partners: $480.59 million versus $464.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zscaler here>>>

Shares of Zscaler have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

