Company News for Mar 7, 2024

  • CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. ((CRWD - Free Report) ) shares jumped 10.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.95, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82.
  • Shares of HashiCorp Inc. ((HCP - Free Report) ) soared 10.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01.
  • Box Inc. ((BOX - Free Report) ) shares climbed 8.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.
  • Shares of Couchbase Inc. ((BASE - Free Report) ) surged 4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $50.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.6 million. 

