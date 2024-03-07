See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Equity Dividend Income (FEQTX - Free Report) : 0.57% expense ratio and 0.42% management fee. FEQTX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. FEQTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.32%.
Nationwide Global Sustain Equity A (GGEAX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. GGEAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. GGEAX, with annual returns of 11.3% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
JPMorgan Growth Advantage A (VHIAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VHIAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. VHIAX has an expense ratio of 1.04%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 18.64% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.