Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, BJ's (BJ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2024, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.36 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.37 billion, representing a surprise of -0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BJ's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Warehouse Club: 244 compared to the 244 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable Club Sales: -0.4% versus -0.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gas Stations: 175 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 174.
  • Net Sales: $5.25 billion versus $5.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Membership Fee Income: $108.41 million versus $107.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for BJ's here>>>

Shares of BJ's have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise