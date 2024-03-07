Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ABM Industries (ABM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2024, ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.07 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of +2.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ABM Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Business & Industry: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Education: $220.10 million versus $219.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution: $400.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $384.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Revenues- Aviation: $249.50 million versus $234.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change.
  • Operating profit- Business & Industry: $79.60 million versus $64.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Aviation: $9.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.42 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution: $41.30 million versus $34.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Technical Solutions: $6.60 million compared to the $9.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit- Education: $12.70 million versus $10.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for ABM Industries here>>>

Shares of ABM Industries have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise