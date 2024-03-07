Back to top

Compared to Estimates, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT - Free Report) reported $14.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.2%. EPS of -$0.33 for the same period compares to -$0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.71 million, representing a surprise of +61.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EyePoint Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalty income: $0.25 million versus $0.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47.3% change.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $0.75 million versus $0.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -92.4% change.
  • Revenues- License and collaboration agreements: $13.03 million versus $7.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6350% change.
Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals have returned -12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

