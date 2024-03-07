Back to top

Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS - Free Report) reported revenue of $32.21 million, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.37, compared to -$0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.36 million, representing a surprise of -6.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Altisource Portfolio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Service revenue: $32.21 million compared to the $34.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Non-controlling interests: $0.07 million versus $0.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.6% change.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable expenses: $1.88 million compared to the $1.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
Shares of Altisource Portfolio have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

