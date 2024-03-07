Back to top

Reasons to Add American Water Works (AWK) to Your Portfolio Now

American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK - Free Report) long-term investment plans in infrastructure will allow it to provide quality services to its expanding customer base. Given its growth opportunities, AWK makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.

Let’s focus on the factors that make this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 1.4% in the past 90 days to $5.20.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pinned at $4.24 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 0.2%.

AWK’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate higher returns. Currently, American Water Works’ ROE is 9.7%, higher than the sector’s average of 8.54%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility sector.

Debt Position

Currently, AWK’s total debt to capital is 55.45%, better than the sector’s average of 59.25%.

The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.6. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects American Water Works’ ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

The company has consistently increased shareholders' value by paying dividends. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 70.75 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.83 per share. The company expects its dividend per share to increase 7-9% over the long term. AWK’s current dividend yield is 2.35%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.32%.

Systematic Investments

American Water Works plans to invest $3.1 billion in 2024 to strengthen and expand its water and wastewater infrastructure, with a major portion utilized for infrastructure improvements in Regulated Businesses. Over the long term, the company aims to invest in the range of $16-$17 billion in the 2024-2028 period and in the band of $34-$38 billion during 2024-2033.

These systematic investments will expand and strengthen AWK's infrastructure, assisting it in catering to the rising demand from its expanding customer base and, in turn, generating more revenues for the company.

Price Performance

In the past month, the stock fell 1.4% compared with the industry’s average 1.7% decline.

 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are American States Water (AWR - Free Report) , California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS is pinned at $3.01, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWT’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.25, implying a year-over-year improvement of 147.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales is pinned at $885.1 million.

CWCO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 61.6% in the last four quarters.

 


