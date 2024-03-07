Vanda (VNDA) Falls on FDA's CRL to Hetlioz sNDA for Insomnia

Shares of
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( VNDA Quick Quote VNDA - Free Report) were down 5.6% on Mar 6 after the company announced that the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for its marketed product, Hetlioz (tasimelteon), on Mar 4.
The sBLA sought approval for Hetlioz for the treatment of insomnia, which is characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation.
The FDA notified the company that it had identified deficiencies that precluded discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments related to the Hetlioz sNDA early last month. No deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in the notification.
The regulatory body issued the CRL stating that it cannot approve the sNDA in its current form.
Shares of Vanda have plunged 36.9% in the past year compared with the
The company submitted the sNDA for Hetlioz in insomnia in May 2023. A decision from the FDA was expected on Mar 04, 2024.
Hetlioz is currently approved for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis syndrome.
As Hetlioz is facing the risk of generic launches, the company is working to expand its label. However, the latest CRL to the sNDA for Hetlioz is likely to delay the approval and the expected launch of the drug for a new indication.
VNDA is also looking to pursue the FDA’s approval for Hetlioz in jet lag disorder.
Another approved product in Vanda’s commercial portfolio is Fanapt, which is approved for the treatment of schizophrenia.
A sNDA seeking approval for Fanapt for treating adult patients with bipolar I disorder is also under review, with a decision from the FDA expected on Apr 2, 2024.
