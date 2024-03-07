Back to top

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) reported $16.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 55%. EPS of -$0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -26.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FuelCell Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Generation: $10.49 million versus $11.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Advanced Technologies: $4.58 million compared to the $6.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Service: $1.61 million compared to the $10.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for FuelCell Energy here>>>

Shares of FuelCell Energy have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

