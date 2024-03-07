Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q4 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat Estimates

Intrepid Potash, Inc. ( IPI Quick Quote IPI - Free Report) recorded a loss of $2.91 per share in fourth-quarter 2023. This compares with earnings of 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, the adjusted loss in the reported quarter was 41 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents.
The company registered revenues of $56.7 million for the quarter, down around 15% year over year. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.6 million.
Segment Highlights
Revenues in the Potash segment tumbled nearly 35% year over year to roughly $28.5 million in the reported quarter. The downside was caused by a lower average net realized sales price per ton, which was above the consensus estimate of $18.7 million.
The Trio unit raked in revenues of $21.1 million, up around 22% year over year. Higher sales volumes aided sales, which were partly offset by a lower average net realized sales price per ton. The metric was above the consensus estimate of $11.1 million.
Revenues from the Oilfield Solutions unit were $7.05 million, up around 23% year over year. This figure was above the consensus estimate of $5.4 million.
FY23 Results
For full-year 2023, the company recorded $279.1 million in revenues, down 17.3% year over year. It reported a net loss of $35.7 million or $2.80 per share for 2023.
Financials
The company had nearly $4.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4 million of outstanding borrowings on its $150-million revolving credit facility.
Cash flow from operations was $4.6 million in the reported quarter.
Outlook
The capital expenditure guidance for 2024 is pegged between $40 million and $50 million.
Price Performance
Shares of Intrepid Potash have declined 30.9% in a year compared with the
industry's plunge of 34.4%.
IPI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are
Givaudan SA ( GVDNY Quick Quote GVDNY - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) and Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN Quick Quote HWKN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Givaudan's projected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GVDNY’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.1% in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have rallied 44.6% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for CRS’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.97 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 248.3%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.3%. The company’s shares have increased 32.4% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a 26% year-over-year rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4.3% in the past 30 days. HWKN beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 70.6%. The company’s shares have surged 70.5% in the past year.
