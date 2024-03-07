Abbott (ABT) to Reduce Childhood Malnutrition With New Pact

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) recently extended its partnership with Real Madrid and the Real Madrid Foundation through Real Madrid's 2026-27 season. First established in 2021, Abbott will remain the Global Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner of Real Madrid Football Club and the Global Partner of the Real Madrid Foundation.
The partnership aims to put a check on childhood malnutrition and promote healthy habits for future generations.
Fostering Health and Nutrition Together
The collaboration with the Real Madrid Foundation has been helpful in improving the health of children across the globe by promoting nutrition education and malnutrition screening programs.
Abbott and Real Madrid also launched the 'Beat Malnutrition' campaign, which aims to educate communities about malnutrition and encourage screening in underserved areas in order to protect youngsters.
Abbott and Real Madrid collaborated on scientific research and educational seminars covering essential nutrition-related themes, including strength, immunity, recovery, hydration, and injury prevention. These allowed athletes of all skill levels to obtain a better understanding of their bodies.
Strategic Impact of Extended Partnership
With the extended partnership, Abbott will work with the Real Madrid Foundation to offer malnutrition screenings and nutrition instruction to kids enrolled in Real Madrid Foundation Social Sports Schools worldwide.
Since the initiative began in 2021, Abbott has collaborated with the Foundation to evaluate over 3,000 children and provide more than 25,000 hours of health and nutrition instruction. The renewed commitment between the partners underscores the pursuit of Abbott's sustainability goal of transforming care for malnutrition and improving the lives of 3 billion people per year by the decade's end.
With research-based dietary advice supported by the company's 130-year history in health sciences and awareness of athletes' demands, Abbott will also continue to provide nutritional counsel for Real Madrid's first men's, women's and academy teams. This partnership stands as a testament to both companies’ shared vision of making a long-term impact on global health through the power of sport, science, and teamwork.
Industry Data
Malnutrition, in all its forms, includes undernutrition (wasting, stunting, underweight), inadequate vitamins or minerals, overweight, obesity, and resulting diet-related noncommunicable diseases.
According to World Health Organization data, in 2022, an estimated 149 million children under the age of 5 years were suffering from stunting, while 37 million were overweight or obese. Nearly half of deaths among children under five years of age are linked to undernutrition. These mainly occur in low- and middle-income countries.
Abbott's recent partnership seems a strategic move to address the need to reduce malnutrition globally.
Progress Within Nutrition Business
Abbott is making considerable progress in the nutrition segment, which includes a broad line of pediatric and adult nutritional products. The division accounted for 20.3% of total sales in 2023 and registered 13% organic sales growth from the year-ago period.
In the Nutrition arm, the company continues to invest in science-based solutions to address emerging medical needs with particular emphasis on the fast-growing adult nutrition segment.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Nutrition segment sales increased 14%. In pediatric nutrition, double-digit growth in the United States was driven by continued market share capture in the U.S. infant formula business.
International growth of 18% was driven by growth coming from both infant formula products and our PediaSure toddler brand. In adult nutrition, sales for the full year surpassed $4 billion and grew 13.5% in the quarter, driven by strong demand for Abbott's market-leading Ensure and Glucerna brands.
Price Performance
In the past six months, ABT shares have increased 19.1% compared with the
industry’s rise of 9.8%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Abbott currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Stryker Corporation ( SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) , Cencora, Inc. ( COR Quick Quote COR - Free Report) and Cardinal Health ( CAH Quick Quote CAH - Free Report) .
Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.46, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.
Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.
COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.7%.
Cardinal Health, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.
CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.
