Emergent (EBS) Down 16% on Q4 Earnings Miss, Tops on Sales

Emergent BioSolutions ( EBS Quick Quote EBS - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 77 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 33 cents. In the year-ago quarter, EBS reported adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share.
Revenues in the quarter totaled $276.6 million, down 16% from the prior-year period’s level. The reported figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $247.6 million.
The company's shares lost almost 16% in after-market trading on Mar 6, likely due to the earnings miss.
Total product sales were down 19% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $249.1 million.
Sales of Anthrax Medical Counter measures (Anthrax MCM), comprising of Cyfendus (previously known as AV7909), BioThrax, Anthrasil and raxibacumab, totaled $111.6 million in the reported quarter, up 98% year over year. The upside can be attributed to the favorable timing of sales related to Cyfendus, Anthrasil and BioThrax.
Narcan (naloxone HCl) nasal spray added $111.0 million to product sales, up 22% year over year. This upside was driven by higher sales of the OTC version of the product.
Sales of smallpox vaccine totaled $11.5 million compared with $144.6 million in the year-ago quarter. This downside was attributed to Tembexa not having current quarter sales and the timing of VIGIV deliveries.
Other product sales amounted to $15.0 million, up 72% year over year. The increase was primarily due to higher Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent (BAT) sales, partially offset by lower Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit (RSDL) sales.
Revenues from contracts and grants declined 6% year over year to $6.7 million.
Revenues from the Bioservices business totaled $20.8 million in the fourth quarter compared with $17.4 million in the year-ago period.
Full-Year Results
Emergent reported revenues of $1.05 billion, down 6% year over year. The company reported an adjusted loss of $6.23 per share for 2023, compared to a loss of $1.98 in the year-ago period.
2024 Guidance
Emergent has issued fresh guidance for the full year 2024.
The company expects to record total revenues in the range of $0.9-$1.1 billion. For first-quarter 2024, total revenues are expected to be between $200-$250 million.
Management expects sales of commercial products — comprising of Narcan and other commercial products — in the range of $460-$500 million. MCM products (comprising Anthrax MCM and Smallpox MCM) are expected to add $340-$490 million to total revenues. The company expects to record $70-$80 million from its Bioservices business.
Emergent also anticipates adjusted net income(loss) within $(130)-$(80) million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $50-$100 million.
Other Updates
In an SEC filing, Emergent announced that it entered into a forbearance agreement with its lenders last month. Per the terms of this agreement, the company’s lenders will not exercise rights related to specified defaults till April 30, 2024, or the happening of any event of default, whichever is earlier. The agreement has been executed with the intent to secure additional credit under set conditions.
The agreement also amended interest rates and prepayment terms and requires further collateral, including a new guarantor.
