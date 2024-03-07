Rush Street (RSI) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. ( RSI Quick Quote RSI - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, the company’s shares moved up 23.4% during the after-hours trading session on Mar 6. The company reported record revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue growth in the year can be attributed to strong customer engagement and retention. Adjusted EBITDA also showed significant improvement compared with the prior year’s levels. The company's strong performance led to optimistic guidance for the new year, reflecting its customer-centric approach and commitment to innovative user experiences. Earnings and Revenues
In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 1 cent, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of 6 cents by 116.7%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 11 cents.
Total revenues of $193.9 million beat the consensus mark of $181.5 million by 6.8%. The top line increased 17% on a year-over-year basis.
Adjusted EBITDA during the reported quarter amounted to $11.5 million against a loss of $17.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Operating Highlights
During fourth-quarter 2023, the company’s total operating costs and expenses were $197.4 million, up 1.8% year over year. Adjusted advertising and promotions expenses of $34.6 million fell 45% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Financial Highlights
As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $168 million compared with $180 million at the end of 2022.
2023 Highlights
Total revenues in 2023 amounted to $691.2 million compared with $592.2 million in 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $8.2 million against a loss of $91.8 million a year ago. Adjusted loss per share came in at 14 cents compared with 53 cents reported in the previous year. 2024 Guidance
For 2024, revenues are projected to be in the range of $770-$830 million. This range indicates a 16% rise at the midpoint from 2023 levels.
The adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $35-$45 million. This range signifies a midpoint growth of 390% from 2023 levels. Zacks Rank
Rush Street currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here
