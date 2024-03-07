Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Global Water Resources' (GWRS) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates

Global Water Resources (GWRS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, which is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 25% from the year-ago quarter’s 4 cents.

For full-year 2023, GWRS reported earnings of 33 cents, up 45% year over year.

Revenues

Fourth-quarter revenues of $12.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12 million by 3.3%. Also, the top line increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $11.1 million.

Full-year 2023 revenues totaled $53 million, up 18.6% from $44.7 million in the previous year.

 

Highlights of the Release

In the reported quarter, operating expenses totaled $10.7 million, up 8.1% from $9.8 million in the previous year. This was due to an 18.7% increase in operation and maintenance expenses, and a 3.3% rise in general and administrative expenses.

In the fourth quarter, interest expenses were $1.1 million, tad lower from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.4 million.

As of Dec 31, 2023, active service connections increased 9.8% to 61,971. The uptick was primarily driven by the acquisition of Farmers Water Co., which completed in February 2023, and organic growth.

Water consumption increased 19.4% to 0.90 billion gallons in the fourth quarter. For the full year, water consumption improved 14.8% to 3.97 billion gallons.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023, were $3.1 million compared with $6.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Long-term debt amounted to $101.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $104.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities for 2023 was $25.4 million compared with $2034 million in the prior year.

Zacks Rank

Global Water Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 4.8%.

AWK’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS of $5.20 moved up 0.8% in the last 60 days.

American States Water Company (AWR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 55 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 3.8%.

AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS of $3.01 moved up 1.7% in the last 60 days.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 50 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

WTRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS of $3.01 moved up 2.5% in the last 60 days

 


