We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Global Water Resources' (GWRS) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates
Global Water Resources (GWRS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, which is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 25% from the year-ago quarter’s 4 cents.
For full-year 2023, GWRS reported earnings of 33 cents, up 45% year over year.
Revenues
Fourth-quarter revenues of $12.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12 million by 3.3%. Also, the top line increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $11.1 million.
Full-year 2023 revenues totaled $53 million, up 18.6% from $44.7 million in the previous year.
Global Water Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
In the reported quarter, operating expenses totaled $10.7 million, up 8.1% from $9.8 million in the previous year. This was due to an 18.7% increase in operation and maintenance expenses, and a 3.3% rise in general and administrative expenses.
In the fourth quarter, interest expenses were $1.1 million, tad lower from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.4 million.
As of Dec 31, 2023, active service connections increased 9.8% to 61,971. The uptick was primarily driven by the acquisition of Farmers Water Co., which completed in February 2023, and organic growth.
Water consumption increased 19.4% to 0.90 billion gallons in the fourth quarter. For the full year, water consumption improved 14.8% to 3.97 billion gallons.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023, were $3.1 million compared with $6.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt amounted to $101.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $104.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities for 2023 was $25.4 million compared with $2034 million in the prior year.
Zacks Rank
Global Water Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 4.8%.
AWK’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS of $5.20 moved up 0.8% in the last 60 days.
American States Water Company (AWR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 55 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 3.8%.
AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS of $3.01 moved up 1.7% in the last 60 days.
Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 50 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.
WTRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS of $3.01 moved up 2.5% in the last 60 days