Traeger (COOK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Traeger (COOK - Free Report) reported revenue of $163.48 million, up 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was -166.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Traeger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Grills: $59.90 million compared to the $58.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumables: $24.60 million versus $24.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
  • Net sales- Accessories: $79 million compared to the $71.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.8% year over year.
Shares of Traeger have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

