Marvell (MRVL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marvell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue by end market- Data center: $765.30 million compared to the $753.67 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure: $170 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $178.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.3%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial: $82.30 million compared to the $85.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Consumer: $143.90 million versus $143.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking: $265 million versus $257.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marvell here>>>

Shares of Marvell have returned +17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

