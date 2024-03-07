We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $68.64, demonstrating a +0.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.03% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.
The oil and gas company's shares have seen an increase of 10.91% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.
The upcoming earnings release of Civitas Resources will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.63, marking a 16.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.39 billion, showing a 111.63% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.40 per share and a revenue of $5.6 billion, representing changes of +26.39% and +60.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.44% downward. At present, Civitas Resources boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Civitas Resources is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.77.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.