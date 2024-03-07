We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
In the latest market close, Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) reached $19.36, with a +0.21% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 4.49% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.69% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $38.2 million, indicating a 131.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.68% higher. Right now, Armour Residential REIT possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Armour Residential REIT is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.55. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.47 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.