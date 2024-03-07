We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN - Free Report) closed at $465.29, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.34%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
The gas supplier's stock has climbed by 11.22% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Linde in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Linde is projected to report earnings of $3.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.6%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.34 billion, showing a 1.77% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.58 per share and a revenue of $34.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.72% and +4.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.42% upward. Linde is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Linde is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.76. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.93 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that LIN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Chemical - Specialty industry stood at 2.15 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
