DocuSign (DOCU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) reported revenue of $712.39 million, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +18.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DocuSign performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-GAAP billings: $833.07 million versus $761.57 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $16.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $16.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $695.68 million compared to the $681.29 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross profit: $590.95 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $572.62 million.
  • Non-GAAP Professional services and other gross profit: -$3.57 million versus -$3.06 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of DocuSign have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

