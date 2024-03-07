Back to top

MongoDB (MDB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2024, MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) reported revenue of $458 million, up 26.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $431.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +86.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MongoDB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MongoDB Atlas customers: 46,300 compared to the 46,046 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $444.94 million versus $417.05 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.8% change.
  • Revenue- Services: $13.06 million compared to the $14.92 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
Shares of MongoDB have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

