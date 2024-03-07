We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ezcorp (EZPW) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Ezcorp (EZPW - Free Report) reached $10.45, with a +0.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
The the stock of consumer financial services company has risen by 3.49% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.69% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ezcorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.24, reflecting a 4.35% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $287.59 million, up 11.29% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion, which would represent changes of +14.13% and +11.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ezcorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Ezcorp holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ezcorp has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.85.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
