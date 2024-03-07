We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wabash National (WNC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $27.59, demonstrating a +0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of truck trailers had gained 6.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wabash National in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 56.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Wabash National. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.48% downward. Wabash National currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Wabash National is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.91, which means Wabash National is trading at a discount to the group.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.