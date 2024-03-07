We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $18.32, demonstrating a -1.87% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.34%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.21%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.95, signifying a 139.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.47 billion, indicating a 3.78% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.5% higher. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.57. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.27.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.