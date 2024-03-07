We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV - Free Report) reached $11.86, with a -1.17% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Weave Communications, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.89 million, up 15.98% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $196.97 million, which would represent changes of +75% and +15.55%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Weave Communications, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.84% increase. As of now, Weave Communications, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WEAV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.