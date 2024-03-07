Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO - Free Report) reported revenue of $264.39 million, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $267.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +55.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Snap One Holdings Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- United States integrators: $224.14 million compared to the $226.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $35.78 million compared to the $34.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States other: $4.47 million versus $9.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Snap One Holdings Corp. here>>>

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise