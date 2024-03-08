Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HCI Group (HCI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) reported $162.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.6%. EPS of $3.22 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the EPS surprise was +128.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HCI Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net investment income: $10.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.4%.
  • Policy fee income: $1.05 million compared to the $1.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Net premiums earned: $148.61 million compared to the $134.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.3% year over year.
  • Other: $0.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83%.
View all Key Company Metrics for HCI Group here>>>

Shares of HCI Group have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise