New Strong Sell Stocks for March 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Endava plc (DAVA - Free Report) is a technology services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS - Free Report) is an exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Lavoro Limited (LVRO - Free Report) is an agricultural inputs retailer company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 168% downward over the last 60 days.

