Company News for Mar 8, 2024

  • The Kroger Co.’s ((KR - Free Report) ) shares soared 9.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.
  • Shares of Burlington Stores Inc. ((BURL - Free Report) ) climbed 7.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.66, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s ((BJ - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.3% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.
  • Shares of ABM Industries Inc. ((ABM - Free Report) ) surged 6.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72. 

