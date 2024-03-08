We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alliant Energy (LNT) Rides on Renewable Expansion, Investments
Alliant Energy Corporation’s (LNT - Free Report) long-term investments in natural gas projects and stable returns from regulated assets will further drive its bottom line. The company’s focus on electricity generated from clean assets will help serve its expanding customer base.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s dependence on third-party assets for transmission acts as a headwind.
Tailwinds
Alliant Energy plans to invest substantially over the next four years to strengthen the electric and gas distribution network as well as add natural gas and renewable assets to its generation portfolio. It expects investments of $9.1 billion during 2024-2027.
As the company is not experiencing any disruption in the supply chain, it is currently targeting long-term annual earnings growth in the range of 5-7%. Its geographic location and favorable regulatory developments bode well for the development of wind projects and long-term earnings growth.
Alliant Energy’s earnings prospects look attractive due to ongoing additions to electric and natural gas customer volumes. In addition, a diverse customer mix provides stability to sales as the company does not depend on a single group for revenues.
With a focus on expanding its solar energy portfolio, Alliant Energy plans to bring 400 megawatts (MW) of solar energy online in Iowa in 2024. By the end of the year, nearly 1,500 MW of additional energy used by its customers will be from clean, zero-fuel-cost energy resources.
Headwinds
The company’s utility operations — IPL and WPL — use the interstate electric transmission system that they do not own or control. Rates charged to these subsidiaries are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. If transmission costs go up and LNT is unable to recover those costs from its customers, operational expenses are bound to rise.
A fall in the performance of the third-party electric transmission system will limit Alliant Energy’s ability to transmit electricity within its service territories and adversely impact its operations.
