Labcorp (LH) Introduces Weight Loss Management Portfolio

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Inc. or Labcorp ( LH Quick Quote LH - Free Report) recently launched a Weight Loss Management testing solution. The new offering is intended to support individuals and physicians with accessible and convenient testing options to guide weight loss management decisions and treatments.
Labcorp's new launch expands on the company's expertise in testing cardiometabolic diseases and its extensive experience assisting individuals and physicians with weight control.
The recent development will bolster Labcorp Diagnostics Business.
More on New Testing Solution
Labcorp's Weight reduction management service includes proven tests from its extensive menu. It simplifies the procedure for both physicians and patients by describing which tests are routinely requested at various stages of a person's weight reduction journey.
Labcorp's Weight control baseline test measures over 20 key aspects, such as blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, thyroid function, and metabolic function, all of which are critical to understanding before beginning weight control initiatives.
The new offering features educational resources and convenient testing solutions. It equips individuals and their physicians with baseline and ongoing health indicators to inform treatment options, including lifestyle modifications, Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications and bariatric surgery.
Significance of New Launch
The introduction of GLP-1s and other weight loss medications has increased the curiosity of patients and clinicians looking for effective weight management solutions. Labcorp's Weight Loss Management solution simplifies the process of acquiring baseline measures and tracking health progress, allowing patients and their doctors to have more informed conversations about weight loss.
In addition to its baseline, monitoring, and bariatric surgery testing portfolio, Labcorp has helped bring GLP-1 drugs to market by providing clinical trial support. Labcorp also invests in innovative start-up organizations through the Labcorp Venture Fund, which develops weight management products and services to help individuals and providers find new and more effective solutions.
Industry Prospects Per Grand View Research, the global weight management market size was valued at $142.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.94% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the rising volumes of bariatric surgeries, rapid adoption of online weight loss & management programs, increasing government initiatives to create awareness about weight management and growing cases of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles. Recent Developments in Testing Solution
In February 2024, Labcorp launched a new, FDA-cleared blood test for risk assessment and clinical management of severe preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a life-threatening blood pressure disorder that occurs during pregnancy and the postpartum period. The novel test detects two angiogenic biomarkers linked to preeclampsia — serum soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt-1) and placental growth factor (PlGF).
In October 2023, Labcorp announced the launch and national availability of its blood biomarker test, Amyloid-Tau-Neurodegeneration (“ATN”) Profile. Physicians can use the test with patients who are being evaluated for possible Alzheimer's disease or other causes of cognitive impairment based on clinical observation and cognitive screenings.
Price Performance
In the past six months, Labcorp’s shares have increased 14.8% compared the
industry’s 19.7% rise. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
LH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Stryker Corporation ( SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) , Cencora, Inc. ( COR Quick Quote COR - Free Report) and Cardinal Health ( CAH Quick Quote CAH - Free Report) .
Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.46, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.
Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.
COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.7%.
Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.
CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.
