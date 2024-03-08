Synovus' (SNV) Organic Growth Profile Aids Despite Rising Costs

Synovus Financial Corp.’s ( SNV Quick Quote SNV - Free Report) investment portfolio repositing efforts will support net interest income (NII) in the upcoming quarters. Balance sheet strength and strong liquidity position are other tailwinds.
However, escalating expenses due to investments in technology and a lack of diversification in the loan portfolio are SNV’s major near-term headwinds.
Shares of Synovus have appreciated 31.6% in the past six months compared with the
industry’s growth of 16.8%.
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Synovus is focused on its organic growth strategy. The company aims to expand its Corporate and Investment Banking, and Middle Market Commercial Banking verticals. Moreover, continued loan and deposit growth over the past few years has been supported by its relationship banking model.
Along with impressive loan and deposit growth over the past years, the company’s balance sheet profile has an attractive mix. Specifically, its deposits are well-diversified across industries and geographies in the strong Southeast growth markets, while a floating-rate loan portfolio is well-positioned in the current high-interest-rate regime. For 2024, management expects loan growth of up to 3%, whereas core deposit (excluding brokered accounts) growth is anticipated to be 2-6%.
Synovus also benefits from high interest rates. Fixed-rate investment securities portfolio repositioning, high asset yields and a decline in funding costs are expected to provide multi-year tailwinds for NII. Going forward, decent loan demand will also offer support to the metric, thereby driving top-line growth.
The company’s debt (comprising long-term debt and other short-term borrowings) was $1.93 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, whereas cash and cash equivalents were $2.45 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. The company enjoyed long-term issuer credit ratings of BBB- and BBB from Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch, respectively. This will likely enable Synovus to access the debt market at favorable rates.
Given the company’s decent cash levels, its capital deployment activities seem sustainable. From the start of 2024 through Feb 20, Synovus repurchased $29.9 million shares under its $300-million repurchase program. Such efforts will enhance shareholder value and drive investors’ confidence in the stock.
Despite certain cost-saving initiatives, including headcount reductions, Synovus has witnessed a rise in expenses. Going forward, investments in talent, new initiatives and infrastructure are expected to inflate expenses and limit its bottom-line expansion.
The discouraging performance of Synovus’ mortgage banking business is another major concern. The company’s mortgage income witnessed declines in 2021, 2022 and 2023. High mortgage rates have been affecting mortgage origination volumes and refinancing activities. Thus, the company’s mortgage banking business performance is expected to get hurt in the quarters ahead, thereby impeding fee income.
The loan portfolio of Synovus comprises majorly commercial and industrial, as well as commercial real estate loans (80.4% of total loans as of Dec 31, 2023). The current rapidly changing macroeconomic backdrop may put some strain on commercial lending. Moreover, in case of any economic downturn, the asset quality of these credit categories might deteriorate. Thus, the lack of loan portfolio diversification is likely to hurt the company’s financials if the economic situation worsens.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked bank stocks are
Simmons First National Corporation ( SFNC Quick Quote SFNC - Free Report) and First Community Corporation ( FCCO Quick Quote FCCO - Free Report) .
Simmons First's earnings estimates for the current year have moved north by 7.6% in the past 60 days. The company's shares have gained 15.9% over the past three months. At present, SFNC sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
First Community’s 2024 earnings estimates have been revised upward by 5.4% in the past two months. The stock has gained 4.3% over the past six months. Currently, FCCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
