Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stratasys (SSYS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Stratasys (SSYS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50% and declined 71.4% year over year.

The company’s revenues dipped 1.8% year over year to $156.3 million and missed the consensus mark by 2.93%. Top-line growth was partially offset by the divestitures of certain businesses and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

Stratasys, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Stratasys, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, Product revenues decreased 0.7% from the year-ago quarter to $110.4 million. Within Product revenues, System revenues declined 13.7% year over year to $47.4 million, while Consumables revenues increased 11.9% year over year to $63 million.

Revenues from Services decreased 4.6% year over year to $45.9 million. Within Service revenues, Customer Support revenues advanced 1.6% year over year to $30.7 million.

Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross profit decreased 1% from the year-ago period to $76.32 million. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) to 48.8%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 3.2% year over year to $74.3 million.

The non-GAAP operating income came in at $2.02 million, down 60.1% year over year. The margin contracted 190 bps to 1.3%. Also, adjusted EBITDA declined 28% to $7.7 million.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Stratasys exited the fourth quarter with cash and short-term deposits of $184.5 million compared with $184.5 million reported at the end of the previous quarter.

During the December-ended quarter, the company utilized an operating cash flow of $7.7 million compared with $18.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

2024 Outlook

For 2024, management projects revenues between $630 million and $645 million, and non-GAAP earnings of 12-19 cents per share. The company projects a gross margin between 49% and 49.5%. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 2.5-3.5%.

Stratasys estimates 2024 non-operating expenses of $292-$297 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be $40-$45 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Stratasys carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). SSYS shares have lost 12.4% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Amazon.com (AMZN - Free Report) . NVIDIA and Meta Platforms sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, and Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised 16.4% upward to $23.22 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 79.2%. The long-term estimated earnings growth rate is 29.7%. Shares of NVDA have surged 79.4% year to date.

The consensus mark for Meta Platform’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 39 cents to $19.94 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 34.1% increase from 2023. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.5%. META stock has jumped 40.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amazon’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $4.06 per share in the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 40% on a year-over-year basis. The long-term estimated earnings growth rate is 28.1%. AMZN stock has returned 14.2% year to date.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

earnings tech-stocks