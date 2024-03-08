Hewlett Packard Inc. ( HPQ Quick Quote HPQ - Free Report) has unveiled a range of solutions for its partners. The solutions include HP Workforce Experience Platform ("WEX") and solutions for managed service offering for PCs, and a print subscription service. The company has also announced a few soft packages, services and programs to lengthen the life of its devices.
Hewlett Packard (HPQ) Unveils Solutions for Its Partners
Hewlett Packard Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) has unveiled a range of solutions for its partners. The solutions include HP Workforce Experience Platform ("WEX") and solutions for managed service offering for PCs, and a print subscription service. The company has also announced a few soft packages, services and programs to lengthen the life of its devices.
WEX is designed to provide chief information officers with an AI-enabled digital experience platform. WEX comes with a user-friendly interface that integrates multiple services into a single platform, enhancing the overall experience for customers. Its key features include persona-based recommendations, streamlined hardware monitoring, total cost of ownership reduction, task automation and security enhancement.
Device life extension service is one of the many services that HPQ has launched. The service is introduced to help customers to improve performance of their systems and extend lifespan of their devices. This will ensure that customers will not have to purchase new devices to stay updated, hence reduce their carbon footprint. Customers have to ship their devices to HPQ in order to get these devices back with improved performance.
Alongside this program, HPQ has also launched its first Partner Certified Refurbishment program.
Management announced new services to reduce the workload for its channel partners. One of these is New Managed Device Services, which provides a complete PC service including device setup, management, onsite support, proactive monitoring and suggestions for fleet enhancements. It also includes a service package to enhance offerings.
HPQ’s Enhanced Managed Print Services now covers multi-country deal setup. New Managed Print Services Subscription enables low commitment annual subscription to their printing services from anywhere in the world. The service portfolio also includes New Sales Toolkits and Simplified Support Services Offerings.
HPQ to Gain From PC and Printing Market’s Recovery
These announcements, made during Amplify Partner Conference 2024, reflect Hewlett Packard’s strategy to streamline its PC and printing businesses. The PC market has already been recovering from post pandemic effects, which can work as a tailwind for the company.
Gartner and International Data Corporation's latest forecasts predict a likely recovery in the PC market in 2024. They suggest that the worst times for PC vendors are over and there is a growing demand for PCs due to refresh cycle. This demand is driven by upgrades to Windows 11 and replacement of PCs bought during the pandemic. Gartner anticipates a 4.9% increase in PC shipments in 2024, while International Data Corporation predicts a 3.4% growth from a year ago.
Hewlett Packard’s new announcements on its Print Services combined with its increasing investments on new generation A3 multifunction printers will likely boost the print segment’s prospects. Moreover, the acquisition of Samsung Electronics' printer business has strategically benefited its printer business turnaround. With over 6,500 printing patents, S-Print is enhancing HPQ's presence in the sector and supporting the development and manufacturing of Hewlett Packard printers.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Hewlett Packard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). HPQ shares have gained 8.1% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine (BL - Free Report) , Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have lost 4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by 12 cents northward to $4.38 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ADBE have rallied 57% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 5 cents to $1.35 per share in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have surged 211.7% in the past year.