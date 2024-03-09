We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.81, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 2.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.16% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 12, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.42, down 26.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $23.65 billion, indicating a 9.83% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.43.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.