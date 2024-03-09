We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) standing at $75.72, reflecting a +0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had lost 0.33% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SolarEdge Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.51, showcasing a 152.07% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $200.08 million, indicating a 78.8% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.73 per share and a revenue of $1.66 billion, signifying shifts of -141.99% and -44.32%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 213.32% lower within the past month. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.